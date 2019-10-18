Andhra Pradesh

260 paddy purchasing centres to be opened in Krishna

more-in

Krishna district Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha has stated that a total of 260 paddy purchasing centres would be opened in the kharif season 2019-20 in the district.

In a special meeting with the officials concerned on the Minimum Support Price and varieties and quality of paddy to be purchased, Ms. Madhavilatha directed them to be transparent in purchasing paddy from farmers.

The officials, data entry operators, assistant civil supply officers were being trained in paddy purchasing procedures and guidelines that guarantee the implementation of the MSP. The field-level staff had been told to create awareness among farmers on the MSP and location of the PPCs in the nearest areas, she said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
agriculture
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2019 8:39:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/260-paddy-purchasing-centres-to-be-opened-in-krishna/article29737338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY