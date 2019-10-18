260 paddy purchasing centres to be opened in Krishna

Krishna district Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha has stated that a total of 260 paddy purchasing centres would be opened in the kharif season 2019-20 in the district.
In a special meeting with the officials concerned on the Minimum Support Price and varieties and quality of paddy to be purchased, Ms. Madhavilatha directed them to be transparent in purchasing paddy from farmers.
The officials, data entry operators, assistant civil supply officers were being trained in paddy purchasing procedures and guidelines that guarantee the implementation of the MSP. The field-level staff had been told to create awareness among farmers on the MSP and location of the PPCs in the nearest areas, she said.
