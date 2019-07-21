26-year-old woman gangraped in A.P.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three unidentified men after they robbed her friend of his personal belongings in Karamchedu village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The woman, working in a textile shop in Chirala, came with her co-worker to the village, when three men whisked her away to an isolated place and reportedly sexually assaulted her, Chirala Rural Circle Inspector J. Srinivasa Rao said.

The offenders decamped with ₹5,000 in cash and a mobile phone from her friend.

The incident, which happened on the night of July 19, came to light late on July 20 when she lodged a complaint with the Karamchedu police. The woman, who got married three years ago, had parted ways with her husband.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, who formed special teams to crack the case, said “we have obtained vital leads. The offenders will be nabbed very soon”.