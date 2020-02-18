26 teams appointed to conduct eye tests for 2.6 lakh people: Collector

The district administration appointed 26 medical teams to conduct eye tests for all the persons aged above 60 years in the district, according to Vizianagaram District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal. The teams appointed will conduct the tests under Kanti Velugu programme for nearly 2.6 lakh persons by the end of July.

Along with Nellimarla MLA Badukonda Appala Naidu, the Collector formally launched Kanti Velugu programme in the Mopada Primary Health Centre. “The teams will complete medical tests in nine selected mandals. Later, they will concentrate on remaining 25 mandals in a phased manner. The scheme will be a boon for the patients who are unable to go for medical tests in towns. We have appointed sufficient number of staff for each team. Equipment is also portable. So, tests will be conducted under the supervision of senior medical staff,” he added.

‘Overwhelming response’

Mr. Appla Naidu said that there was overwhelming response for the programme as a majority of the villagers were facing eye related problems including cataract and glaucoma. He urged the district medical and health officials to concentrate on eye problems of the children also. He assured that the persons with serious visibility problems would be sent to the designated hospitals for further treatment.