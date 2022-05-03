26 teachers, other staff booked for malpractice, paper leak

19 arrested so far; all the accused staff suspended

Twenty-six government school teachers and other staff have been booked, of which 19 were arrested, for allegedly leaking question paper and resorting to malpractice in the ongoing SSC public examinations.

The Eluru and Mandavalli police arrested 19 teachers, including a departmental officer, three headmasters and some teachers, in two separate cases and produced them in court on Tuesday.

The Mandavalli police arrested teachers Medipalli John Wilson, Koniki Chakravarthy, Inti Ramesh, Appikatla Satish and Bhatraju Sesha Rao; clerk in Mandavalli High School Bethala Abraham Ratna Kumar, Cluster Resource Person Pamula Priyanka, ASHA worker Nandikolla Shruthi and attender Md. Fatima, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

Wilson reportedly brought the printer from the school on the previous day and kept it in Priyanka’s house. The clerk managed to get question paper over phone and the other teachers allegedly prepared answers on white papers.

The answer papers were then allegedly handed over to Shruthi, who was on duty in the examination hall, and attender Fatima reportedly circulated the papers to the students at the centre, said Mandavalli Circle Inspector Y.V.V.L. Naidu.

The gang also shared the Mathematics question paper with some teachers in Krishna district. Seven teachers who received the papers were identified and they would be arrested, Mr. Sharma said.

In another case, the Eluru Three Town police arrested ten teachers, who allegedly resorted to malpractice in an examination centre located in a private school in Satrampadu.

The team led by DSP G.V.S. Paideswara Rao and CI D.V. Ramana arrested departmental officer Chilukuri Ramanjaneya Varaprasad of Appanavedu Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS); headmaster of Ramannagudem ZPHS Puthota Dasu Vijay Kumar; Rayannapalem high school headmaster Muggalla Srinivasa Rao; teachers Maddipatla Pradeep, Pasupuleti Venkateswrara Rao, Khandavalli Sarada, Elisetti Rama Devi, Nerusu Srinivas Rao, Vedulla Srinivas Rao and Talatam Hima Bindu, the SP said.

Teachers suspended

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that all the headmasters, teachers and other staff allegedly involved in the malpractice cases had been suspended with immediate effect.

“A detailed investigation is on into the paper leak and malpractice allegations. Police are probing the cases in all angles,” the Collector said.