26 students from Siddhartha Engineering College bag good placements

February 03, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-six students from computer science engineering (CSE), information technology (IT) and electronics and communication engineering (ECE) departments of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College have been selected by American Telephone and Telegraph company in a recently held placement drive.

In a media statement on Saturday, college principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said the students were offered a pay package of Rs. 16 LPA. He said that the students had been getting good offers even during internship drives from companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco Systems, PayPal, Deloitte and Verizon.

“We understand the aspirations of the students and design a customised career path that can lead to fulfilment of their dreams. Nurturing the potential of every student through a robust and choice-based and outcome-based education system is the key,” said Dr. Ratna Prasad.

Siddhartha Academy secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, vice-president and college convenor M. Rajayya, heads of CSE and IT departments D. Rajeswara Rao and M. Suneetha respectively congratulated the students who got selected.

