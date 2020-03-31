26 Nizamuddin meet attendees traced in East Godavari

East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela on Tuesday said that a total of 26 persons, who attended a religious gathering in Nizamuddin recently, have been traced and sent to the isolation wards at Government General Hospitals in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.
“As many as 20 persons from Rajamahendravaram have been found attending the Nizamuddin meeting. A group of six persons from Kakinada have also attended the same meeting and were traced on Tuesday,” Ms. Susheela told The Hindu.
The door-to-door survey is being done to identify and trace the remaining persons, who attended the meeting, from the district.
