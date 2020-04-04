26 new COVID-19 cases reported in State

The State reported 26 more COVID-19 positive cases from several districts during the past 24 hours as of Saturday night. The tally has now gone up to 190 and several districts reported at least 30 cases.

A 24-year-old patient, the first one to test positive from Krishna district, has recovered and was discharged from the hospital in Vijayawada in the evening. So far, five patients recovered and one died in the State.

Nine new cases were reported in Krishna and six new cases were reported in the neighbouring Guntur district. Kadapa reported four new cases while Kurnool reported three new cases and Prakasam reported two new cases. Anantapur and Chittoor districts reported one case each.

So far, Nellore and Krishna districts reported 32 cases each, the highest number in the State and they are followed by Guntur (26), Kadapa (23), Prakasam (19), West Godavari (15), Visakhapatnam (15), East Godavari (11), Chittoor (10), Kurnool (4), Anantapur (3). Vizianagaram and Srikakulam reported zero cases.

The State Control Room has released the details of areas of the over 90 COVID-19 patients in the State. All the patients are those who attended the Tabhligi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi and areas surrounding their houses had been isolated, said State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth.