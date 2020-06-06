26% more funds spent under SC sub-plan in 2019-20

The State government has spent approximately ₹11,206 crore under the SC sub-plan in 2019-20, 26% more than the expenditure incurred in 2018-19 (₹8,889 crore), according to Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) M. Ravichandra.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Mr. Ravichandra said a major portion of the funds available under the sub-plan was spent on schemes related to the SCs in education, agriculture, industries and welfare sectors.

A sum of nearly ₹247 crore was spent on Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vidya Vasathi schemes in April this year (2020-21). A total of ₹1,009 crore was spent on those schemes in 2019-20, including the dues which the previous government kept pending. A sizeable chunk of the funds went into infrastructure augmentation in 185 social welfare residential schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Free power

Nearly 15.65 lakh SC families benefited from the 200 units of free power being supplied against 100 units earlier and incentives amounting to ₹239 crore were given to MSMEs. The amounts spent in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 were ₹5,182 crore, ₹7,315 crore and ₹9,628 crore respectively.