26 lakh construction workers lost livelihood: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party Mazdoor Cell State president M.B.G. Naidu on Thursday said that over 26 lakh construction workers had lost livelihood and their families were leading a miserable life due to the ‘wrong’ sand policy of the State government. He alleged that the government was creating artificial scarcity of sand under the guise of non-availability due to floods in many rivers.

Along with BJP district election in charge B. Narendra Prakash, he interacted with the construction workers at Pydibhimavaram, Ranasthalam, Etcherla and other places. The workers told them that the government’s sand policy had put their families virtually on roads for the last few months. The government was taking care of farmers, auto drivers and others with welfare measures but creating troubles for construction workers, they said, adding they used to earn up to ₹400 per day and lead a normal life when construction activity was going on.

“Thousands of migrant labourers of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are unable to send money to their family members in native places due to the lack of work in places like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam where construction activity had been brisk for many years,” said Mr. Naidu.

Protests planned

He said that the party would organise protests both in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts to highlight the woes of the workers who could not get wages for the last few months. “We have already conducted a State-wide agitation over the issue. Now, the party will step up pressure on the government by intensifying the protests,” he added.

Mr.Prakash said that the issue would be brought to the notice of the Union government also with a request for a directive to the State government over the sand issue. “Electricians, plumbers, painters, welders and others have also lost their livelihood. It is really a major issue in the State,” he added.