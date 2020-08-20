26 injured in blast at dairy unit in Chittoor

Twenty-six workers suffered injuries in a blast after gas leaked from a tanker in a dairy unit in Bandapalle of Puthalapattu in Chittoor district on Thursday evening.

Fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot from Chittoor, while policemen from Pakala and Puthalapattu stations brought the situation under control.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Chittoor, while five of them, who sustained grievous injuries, were reportedly sent to Christian Medical College at Vellore for better treatment.

The incident at the private dairy sent shock waves. Puthalapattu legislator M.S. Babu requested the Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta over phone to arrange treatment to the victims. Mr. Gupta also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and asked the official to launch relief measures.