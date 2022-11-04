26 heart surgeries performed on children free of cost in Vijayawada by doctors from London, Brisbane

Procedures done during a pediatric cardiac surgical camp organised by a Vijayawada hospital in association with a U.K. charitable organisation

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 04, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The children who have undergone the surgeries along with the doctors who performed them at Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada organised a pediatric cardiac surgical camp in association with the U.K.-based children’s charity Healing Little Hearts from October 31 and performed 26 heart surgeries free of cost. 

A team of six doctors from Royal Brompton Hospital in London and Queensland Children’s Hospital, Brisbane, Australia have done the surgeries. 

The doctors’ team comprised Vikram. K, Dileep, Prem Venugopal, Sarfaraz Rahiman, Mohammed Mubark Shaikh, Deborah Pegg and Sowmya Rajendran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The children’s heart conditions dealt with included obstructed supracardiac total anomalous pulmonary venous return, severe coarctation of the aorta and severe spectrum of tetralogy of fallot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Andhra Hospitals chief of children’s services Dr. P.V. Rama Rao told the media that the success rate of the operations was nearly 100% and the surgeries were being done for the last seven years. So far, 2,800 cardiac surgeries and interventions had been performed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
health treatment
hospital and clinic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app