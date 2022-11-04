Andhra Pradesh

26 heart surgeries performed on children free of cost in Vijayawada by doctors from London, Brisbane

The children who have undergone the surgeries along with the doctors who performed them at Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada on Friday.

The children who have undergone the surgeries along with the doctors who performed them at Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada organised a pediatric cardiac surgical camp in association with the U.K.-based children’s charity Healing Little Hearts from October 31 and performed 26 heart surgeries free of cost. 

A team of six doctors from Royal Brompton Hospital in London and Queensland Children’s Hospital, Brisbane, Australia have done the surgeries. 

The doctors’ team comprised Vikram. K, Dileep, Prem Venugopal, Sarfaraz Rahiman, Mohammed Mubark Shaikh, Deborah Pegg and Sowmya Rajendran.

The children’s heart conditions dealt with included obstructed supracardiac total anomalous pulmonary venous return, severe coarctation of the aorta and severe spectrum of tetralogy of fallot.

Andhra Hospitals chief of children’s services Dr. P.V. Rama Rao told the media that the success rate of the operations was nearly 100% and the surgeries were being done for the last seven years. So far, 2,800 cardiac surgeries and interventions had been performed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
health treatment
hospital and clinic
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2022 8:25:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/26-heart-surgeries-performed-on-children-free-of-cost-in-vijayawada-by-doctors-from-london-brisbane/article66095559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY