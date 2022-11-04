26 heart surgeries performed on children free of cost in Vijayawada by doctors from London, Brisbane

Procedures done during a pediatric cardiac surgical camp organised by a Vijayawada hospital in association with a U.K. charitable organisation

The children who have undergone the surgeries along with the doctors who performed them at Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Procedures done during a pediatric cardiac surgical camp organised by a Vijayawada hospital in association with a U.K. charitable organisation

The Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada organised a pediatric cardiac surgical camp in association with the U.K.-based children’s charity Healing Little Hearts from October 31 and performed 26 heart surgeries free of cost.

A team of six doctors from Royal Brompton Hospital in London and Queensland Children’s Hospital, Brisbane, Australia have done the surgeries.

The doctors’ team comprised Vikram. K, Dileep, Prem Venugopal, Sarfaraz Rahiman, Mohammed Mubark Shaikh, Deborah Pegg and Sowmya Rajendran.

The children’s heart conditions dealt with included obstructed supracardiac total anomalous pulmonary venous return, severe coarctation of the aorta and severe spectrum of tetralogy of fallot.

Andhra Hospitals chief of children’s services Dr. P.V. Rama Rao told the media that the success rate of the operations was nearly 100% and the surgeries were being done for the last seven years. So far, 2,800 cardiac surgeries and interventions had been performed.