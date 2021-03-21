₹2.6 crore APTA scholarships for students

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2021 01:16 IST

The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) president J.J.V. Subrahmanyam said that the organisation is going to distribute educational scholarships worth ₹2.60 crore to 1,300 beneficiaries in the Telugu States.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Subrahmanyam said that APTA had been offering scholarships to poor and meritorious students in the Telugu States along with taking up other service activities since its inception in 2008.

He said with more Telugu NRIs joining the organisation they were able to help more beneficiaries and as part of it 1,300 poor and meritorious students pursuing various courses were selected this year.

He said due to the COVID pandemic the scholarship distribution programme had been decentralised and would be held at 60 locations in A.P. and Telangana. In Vijayawada, the programme would be held on Sunday.

Mr. Subrahmanyam said that the beneficiaries of the APTA Student Educational Programme were recommended by the members who could verify the eligibility.