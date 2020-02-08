26 acres identified for Masula govt. medical college: Minister

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Saturday said that more than 30 acres of land has been identified in three locations for setting up a government medical college, nursing college and a cancer treatment facility at Machilipatnam.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Minister said, “Nearly 26 acres of land has been identified for setting up the government hospital near the existing Agriculture Research Centre in Machilipatnam. Another four acres of land has been identified near the railway station for the nursing college buildings.”

The nursing college has been running from the District Government Hospital for a few years and waiting for permanent buildings.

A few buildings on the outskirts of Machilipatnam were also being examined for housing any of these projects.

Mr. Nani on Saturday reviewed with Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer N.Sk. Khazawali the status of the projects and proposals for acquiring land.