255 MPDOs will be promoted, says Peddireddi

VIJAYAWADA

06 August 2021 01:28 IST

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has stated that the State government has resolved a 25-year-old issue regarding promotions to the Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said 255 MPDOs would get promotions this year as ZP CEOs, Deputy CEOs, Divisional Development Officers, Project Managers, Additional Project Directors etc. based on their seniority.

There were about 18,500 officers working in the Panchayat Raj department in 12 different cadres. With the MPDOs getting promotions, the employees working in the cadres below them would also get promotions, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that the MPDOs had brought the issue to the notice of the former government but it did not pay any attention.

Referring to the Amara Raja Batteries issue, the Minister said that they didn’t want the company to relocate to another place from their district. But, any company had to follow the laid down guidelines and rules. The APPCB and NGT had pointed out the pollution problem. There were rules that any chemical company had to be relocated after a fixed time frame. Amara Raja was planning to move to a neighbouring State for additional benefits. It was not correct to give a political tinge to the company’s plans, he added.