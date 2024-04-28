25.30% pensioners in Andhra Pradesh to get pensions at doorstep from May 1 to 5

April 28, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) Sasi Bhushan Kumar, in a press release on April 28 (Sunday), said that the Andhra Pradesh government would pay pensions at the doorsteps of the differently-abled, those suffering serious ailments and the infirm, the bedridden and those confined to wheelchairs, the elderly widows of war veterans and pensioners, whose bank accounts are not mapped to their Aadhaar numbers, from May 1 to May 5.

These beneficiaries account for 25.30% of the total pensioners (16,57,361 of total 65,49,864). Necessary instructions have been issued to the district Collectors and banks.

For 74.70% of the pensioners (48,92,503 of 65,49,864), whose Aadhaar numbers have been mapped to the respective bank accounts confirmed by the National Payments Corporation of India, the payments would be made through Direct Benefit Transfer by using the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) on May 1.

The pensioners whose mobile numbers were mentioned in their bank accounts would duly receive the intimation (of credit of pensions) through SMSes.

Mr. Kumar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed the Andhra Pradesh government to make alternative arrangements for the distribution of the benefits of ongoing schemes to the already selected beneficiaries using DBT preferably or through other regular employees.

Further, the ECI wanted its directions to be followed in letter and spirit so that the beneficiaries could avail of the benefits without hardship and in time, during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the elections. Accordingly, the above arrangements have been made, he added.