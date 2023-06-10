₹252 cr. sanctioned for lift irrigation project from Gandikota to Putlur, says MLA

June 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Siganamala SC Constituency has been blessed with a good amount of water allocation for localisations of a minor irrigation tank and a lift irrigation project from Gandikota, all thanks to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ms. Padmavathi said that the allotment of water to 45 ponds in the constituency through the Handri-Neeva project was now 1.35 TMCFT.

The total amount spent on the constituency’s irrigation and drinking water projects would be ₹520 crore by the end of this five-year term, she said and added the Chief Minister showed the way to develop the water-starved constituency.

Ms. Padmavathi said that the Chief Minister had given special priority to the Shinganamala constituency for localization of the Shinganamala Minor Irrigation Tank, sanctioned lift irrigation project from Gandikota to Putlur mandal at the cost of ₹252 crore, and has guaranteed to fund of ₹520 crore in the constituency.

The MLA said she had kept her promise of providing water to different places in the constituency during her padayatra from Yellanur to Garladinne.

“I had brought the hardships of people about the allocation of water to the notice of the Chief Minister, and he reacted positively,” she added.

On June 24, 2021, we requested Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allocate water through the Handri-Neeva and High-Level Canal projects/canals to about 50 minor irrigation ponds in Shinganamala, Garladinne, Bukkarayasamudram, Narpala, Putlur and Yallanur mandals in the constituency.