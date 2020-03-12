251 centres allotted for Class X examinations in Visakhapatnam

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the Class X examinations, which will be held from March 31 to April 17.

Mr. Shiva Shankar held a review meeting in this regard with officials from the Education Department and Police here on Wednesday.

The Joint Collector said that 56,796 regular and 615 private candidates will appear for the examinations, which will begin at 9.30 a.m. and end at 12.15 p.m. As many as 251 examination centres have been allotted in the district, he said.

Tahsildars were asked to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations by imposing Section 144 at the centres. Mr. Shiva Shankar instructed the tahsildars to close photocopying shops in the areas while the exams are on.

Mr. Shiva Shankar asked officials from APEPDCL to provide uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres. He also asked health department officials to arrange medical staff and mobile vans at the centres. APSRTC officials were asked to arrange adequate buses from all routes to the examination centres.

GVMC officials were asked to arrange water supply, furniture at examination centres and spot valuation centres. Transport department officials said that they would arrange vehicles for the transport of question papers.