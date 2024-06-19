ADVERTISEMENT

25,000 hectares of land can be used for oil palm cultivation in East Godavari: Collector

Published - June 19, 2024 09:51 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari District Collector, K. Madhavilatha, stated that at least 25,000 hectares of land could be brought under oil palm cultivation in the ten mandals of East Godavari district.

The Collector on Wednesday inspected the oil palm at Nallajerla and discussed the potential to expand the area under cultivation. “There is a possibility to encourage the oil palm cultivation in the ten mandals — Nallajerla, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram, Nidadavole, Chagallu, Rajanagaram, Rangampeta, Korukonda, Sitanagaram, Gokavaram,” she said. Pepper and cocoa are the prime inter-crops being grown in the oil palm fields in the Godavari region.

