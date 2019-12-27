2,500 police personnel to be deployed for Visakha Utsav

A posse of around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for Visakha Utsav and the 24-km long human chain programme proposed during the visit of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the city on December 28 (Saturday).

24-km human chain

The YSRCP has proposed a 24-km-long human chain from the city airport to RK Beach where Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate Visakha Utsav on Saturday afternoon.

The human chain is being organised as a thanksgiving to the Chief Minister for his idea to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State. A large number of people and YSRCP activists from the North Andhra region are expected to take part in the event.

Meanwhile, the police are on their toes as the entire city is being brought under a thick security blanket for the event.

“Nine IPS officers will be made in-charges and they will the event. Around 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 10 Additional DCPs, around 100 Circle Inspectors (CIs), 200 sub-inspector will supervise the law and order situation,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy.

Additional police forces have been sought from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam Rural, East Godavari districts.

City Police Commissioner R.K Meena is conducting review meets regularly to take stock of the the arrangements and security measures.

Traffic monitoring

“We are expecting a huge crowd from Viskahapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts. Tight security will be ensured along the entire 24 km strech from the airport to Beach Road. Mock drills are being conducted. The human chain formation programme is likely to begin around 3 p.m on Saturday. Traffic will be also monitored to make sure that the road users are not put into inconvenience,” the DCP said.

Bomb squad

A huge police force will be deployed on RK Beach. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs will be deployed. Metal detectors will be placed at strategic locations.

All CCTV cameras will be monitored from the command control centre, the DCP added.