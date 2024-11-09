 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2,500 online courses in two years, a record feat by 51-year-old Srikakulam man

He wanted to highlight the need for students to acquire more knowledge and the availability of abundant free resources, says M.V.V.S. Sastry

Updated - November 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
M.V.S.S. Sastry with his rich haul of certificates in Srikakulam.

M.V.S.S. Sastry with his rich haul of certificates in Srikakulam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 51-year-old social activist has done over 2,500 online certificate courses within a span of two years, proving age is no bar for academic pursuits, even in fields as diverse as IT, psychology and business management.

Gandhi Mandir Committee members felicitating M.V.S.S. Sastry in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Gandhi Mandir Committee members felicitating M.V.S.S. Sastry in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A member of Gandhi Mandir Committee here, M.V.S.S. Sastry completed courses and secured certificates from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Facebook, Meta, UK Academy, University of Leads, British Council, European University, World Health Organisation, and UNICEF among others.

He did courses in skill development, business management, psychology, journalism, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and many other areas. 

It all started two years ago, when he began searching for information on cyber security to help his daughter, Gayatri, who is currently pursuing engineering first year in IIT Madras.

Mr. Sastry soon realised that many organisations were providing courses free of cost or with a small fee to enable students to improve their knowledge. He then started doing the courses one by one with the support of his academic friends who helped him to understand difficult subjects.

“In the era of competition, every student should acquire more knowledge, which is possible through certificate courses. In order to highlight this, I did these many courses,” Mr. Sastry tells The Hindu.

Gandhi Mandir Committee members Jami Bhimasankar, Konkyana Venugopal, Natukula Mohan and others have felicitated Mr. Sastry for completing the highest number of online courses, a feat recently recognised by International Book of Records, India Book of Records, India Achiever Record, and Telugu Book of Records. Mr. Sastry has applied for the Guinness World Records.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / teaching and learning

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.