2,500 idols to be immersed in Krishna, Godavari rivers

Police arrange lighting, expert swimmers at ghats

Krishna and West Godavari district police have arranged electrification and deployed expert swimmers at ghats and immersion points along the river bunds for the convenience of devotees turning up to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh.

As many as 1,601 idols will be immersed in Krishna district while over 2,250 idols are to be immersed in West Godavari district.

“Around 1,000 idols were immersed on the third day on Sunday, and 2,500 more would be immersed on the fifth and seventh days. We are making foolproof arrangements as per the directions of the High Court,” a police officer said.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said 750 idols were immersed on the third day, and 200 more were yet to be immersed. Elaborate security has been arranged at the gnats, he said on Monday.

The Police, Revenue, Fire, Fisheries and Panchayat Raj departments have made arrangements at the immersion points along the river bund, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal.

“An alert has been sounded as the river is in spate due to heavy rainfall in the upstream areas. The DSPs, Station House Officers and other staff were asked to maintain vigil at the ghats,” the SP said.

West Godavari SP Rahul Dev Sharma said that expert swimmers were deployed at the ghats and requested devotees not to come near the water, as the bund was slippery due to rains.

Boy drowns

A boy, B. Gishnu (15), who came to participate in the immersion ceremony, slipped and fell in Eluru canal in Tadepalligudem town and drowned.

“We request the devotees not to enter into the water in canals, streams and rivers, which are overflowing due to heavy rains, and cooperate with the police in ensuring a smooth immersion ceremony,” Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.