250 white card holders to get free ‘Seva’ at Srisailam temple one day a month

November 22, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla

The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here will provide one seva of the presiding deities on one day in a month to 250 white ration card holders. Those interested are required to book the slots online from the temple website.

The decision was made by the Temple Trust Board on November 22 (Tuesday) after holding a meeting.

The board meeting presided over by Chairman Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy and convened by temple executive officer S. Lavanna also decided to get gold plating done to the copper plate on the Dhwaja Sthambam on the western side of the sanctum sanctorum by raising funds from donors and is estimated to cost over ₹2 crore.

It was also decided to build a Salu Mandapam on the northern side of Ammavari’s temple at a cost of ₹99.50 lakh and develop several parks on the hilltop temple complex.

Sufficient publicity will be given to the special seva (free of cost) to be organised on one day in a month much in advance for the convinience of the devotees. The regular ‘Arjitha Seva’ will be available for the devotees at the regular ticket prices, the same seva would be provided free of cost to those 250 person along with the Sparsha Darshan. The temple authorities would provide Kumkuma, food, and prasadam to all those devotees.

As per the temple schedule, in Chaitra Masam, Ganapathi Homam will be performed, in Vaisakha Masam, Abhisekam; in Jestha Masam, Kumkuma Archana; Ashadha Masam, Mrutunjaya Homam; Sravana Masam, Varalakshmi Vratam; Bhadrapada Masam, Ganapathi Puja; Karthika Masam, Kalyanam of presiding deities; Aswija Masam, Chandihomam; Margasira masam, Rudrabhisekam; Pushya Masam, Rudrahomam; Phalguna Masam, Abhisekam and Magha Masam, Aksharabhyasam.

