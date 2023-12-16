250 students from V.R. Siddhartha placed in Accenture

December 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 250 students from the graduating batch of 2024 in V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada, secured placements in the multinational company Accenture.

In a statement on Saturday, college principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said it was heartwarming to see that despite the ongoing global recession and the job uncertainty, a good number of our students had been selected by the global company.

He said in a campus placement drive conducted by a team of representatives from Accenture, 440 students cleared the first round of assessment and qualified for the interview round. Out of them, 250 were selected with a salary package of ₹4.5 lakh per annum.

Mr. Ratna Prasad informed that the college had memberships, academic and industrial tie-ups with around 55 national and multi-national companies such as Cisco, Oracle, Amazon, IBM, Apple, Blueprism, Infosys, and Virtusa to ensure that all students complete global certification in emerging technologies like cloud computing, cyber security, Internet of Things and Machine Learning among other courses.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy P. Lakshmana Rao, president Ch. Nageswara Rao and convenor M. Rajayya commended the relentless efforts put in by the placement cell, faculty and congratulated the students.

