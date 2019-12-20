250 students attend management seminar

As many 250 students participated in a seminar on ‘Careers in Management Sector’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School at Prism Degree College, Dwarakanagar, here, on Wednesday.

Alosies George, an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta and founder director of ‘George Prep’, advised students to follow their passion, irrespective of contemporary trends.

A team from KL University B-School, headed by Shiva Prasad, said that KL Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to students who secure the top-10 ranks in the KL-MAT entrance, even if they choose to join any other institute. Further details can be had from www.kluniversity.in.

A quiz was conducted during the session and winners were selected through lucky dip and were given prizes. College secretary Satyanarayana Reddy and principal CH.S. Gopala Krishna Murthy were present.