250 students attend management seminar

As many 250 students participated in a seminar on ‘Careers in Management Sector’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School at Prism Degree College, Dwarakanagar, here, on Wednesday.
Alosies George, an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta and founder director of ‘George Prep’, advised students to follow their passion, irrespective of contemporary trends.
A team from KL University B-School, headed by Shiva Prasad, said that KL Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to students who secure the top-10 ranks in the KL-MAT entrance, even if they choose to join any other institute. Further details can be had from www.kluniversity.in.
A quiz was conducted during the session and winners were selected through lucky dip and were given prizes. College secretary Satyanarayana Reddy and principal CH.S. Gopala Krishna Murthy were present.
