250 persons booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)

November 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, informed that 250 passengers were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 in the Vijayawada division.

Addressing the press on Friday, the DRM said that a special fire safety drive was taken up in the division to prevent fire accidents in the last 30 days. As part of the drive, notices were issued under sections 41(a) CrPc, and 250 passengers were booked under COPTA.

Moreover, 626 checks were conducted in the trains, 395 raids were conducted in railway stations and public awareness meetings were also conducted, Mr. Patil explained. Passengers are requested not to carry any kind of inflammable material and cooperate with the railway officials to prevent fire accidents, he added.

Additional DRM (Operations), M. Srikanth, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswar B. Thokala and other officers were present at the drive.