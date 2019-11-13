Andhra Pradesh

250 kg ganja seized at Narsipatnam, two held

more-in

Special Task Force (STF) team from the Excise & Prohibition Department arrested two persons who were allegedly transporting 250 kg ganja, worth over ₹20 lakh, at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Eswar (37) and Ram Charan (28), both residents of various parts in Madhya Pradesh.

After credible information, the STF team intercepted a vehicle near the Degree College Junction at Narsipatnam and seized the ganja. In order to avoid detection, the smugglers covered the weed placed in a fabricated box near the cabin with tarpaulin covers.

Excise Inspector, Anakapalle, Kameswara Rao, said that the smugglers procured the ganja from interior areas of Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency and were shifting to Aganmal district, Madhya Pradesh.

Cases have been booked under the NDPS Act. Vehicle was seized.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2019 12:42:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/250-kg-ganja-seized-at-narsipatnam-two-held/article29956767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY