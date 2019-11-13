250 kg ganja seized at Narsipatnam, two held

Special Task Force (STF) team from the Excise & Prohibition Department arrested two persons who were allegedly transporting 250 kg ganja, worth over ₹20 lakh, at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Eswar (37) and Ram Charan (28), both residents of various parts in Madhya Pradesh.

After credible information, the STF team intercepted a vehicle near the Degree College Junction at Narsipatnam and seized the ganja. In order to avoid detection, the smugglers covered the weed placed in a fabricated box near the cabin with tarpaulin covers.

Excise Inspector, Anakapalle, Kameswara Rao, said that the smugglers procured the ganja from interior areas of Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency and were shifting to Aganmal district, Madhya Pradesh.

Cases have been booked under the NDPS Act. Vehicle was seized.