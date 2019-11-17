Andhra Pradesh

25-year-old arrested on charge of raping two minor girls

‘Families of the accused and the victims are known to each other’

Pendurthy police arrested a 25-year old married person who had allegedly raped two minor girls (siblings) after kidnapping them here on Saturday late night. The incident came to light after mother of the juveniles lodged a complaint with the police. The arrested has been identified as A. Aravind.

According to Pendurthy Inspector Satyanarayana, the accused lives in the same colony where the girl’s family resides. Both the girl’s family and Aravind’s family are close to each other. Recently, after a fight with his wife, Aravind took the two sisters in his car somewhere and allegedly raped them.

“After her daughters had gone missing, the girl’s mother lodged a kidnap complaint. But the sisters reportedly informed their mother that Aravind raped them after taking somewhere. We had altered the section to rape,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

It was learnt that both the girls are less than 15 years of age.

Cases have been booked against the accused.

