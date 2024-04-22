ADVERTISEMENT

25 Vijayawada students complete internship on social issues

April 22, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi presenting certificates to Maris Stella College students who completed their internship offered by an NGO dealing with social issues, at the commission’s office in Guntur district on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi on Monday handed over certificates to 25 Maris Stella College students who underwent internship offered by Maarpu Trust, an NGO dealing with various social issues. The event was held at the commission’s office in Guntur district.

Director of Maarpu Trust R. Suez said the internship was on cyber security, prevention of suicides, nutritious diet, community-based rehabilitation of sex workers, domestic violence, POCSO Act, mental health of students and other issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US