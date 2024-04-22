25 Vijayawada students complete internship on social issues

April 22, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi on Monday handed over certificates to 25 Maris Stella College students who underwent internship offered by Maarpu Trust, an NGO dealing with various social issues. The event was held at the commission’s office in Guntur district.

Director of Maarpu Trust R. Suez said the internship was on cyber security, prevention of suicides, nutritious diet, community-based rehabilitation of sex workers, domestic violence, POCSO Act, mental health of students and other issues.