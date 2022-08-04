25% quota for weaker sections in private unaided schools

Notification for admissions of children from downtrodden communities to be issued on August 10

The Education Department will provide 25% reservation to children from socially and economically weaker sections in private unaided schools across the State under Section 12 (1)(c) of the Right to Education Act.

School Education Department Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, in a release on Thursday, stated that admission to Class I for the academic year 2022-23 in all private unaided schools for orphans, specially-abled and children of HIV victims (5%), children from SC community (10%), children from ST community (4%) and children from economically weaker section among BCs, minorities and OCs (6%) would be provided by the department as per the RTE Act.

Children of parents from economically weaker sections with an annual income less than ₹1.2 lakh in rural areas and less than ₹1.4 lakh in urban areas were eligible for admissions.

He said admission notification would be issued on August 10 and online applications would be opened between August 16 and August 26, and candidates would be chosen for admission through lottery on August 30.

The list of the first batch of selected students would be released on September 2 and admissions would be given between the September 2 and 9.

The second list of students would be issued on September 12 and admissions would be completed by the end of the month.