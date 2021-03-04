25 persons taken ill after dinner, admitted to hospital near Srisailam

Twenty-five persons from Nerajampalle in Yellanur Mandal of Anantapur district fell ill on Wednesday night after their dinner at Srisailam Temple Town and were admitted to the Government Hospital at Sunnipenta late in the night.

Srisailam Circle Inspector said that except for one person, who is under observation, the health condition of the other 24 persons was coming back to normal. They had taken ‘Pulihora’ along with them and had it in the night leading to vomiting and diarrhoea. When things began to go out of hand, people around took them in vehicles to Sunnipenta hospital.

While the 24 persons were likely to be discharged by noon, one person under observation will be kept at the hospital.