Andhra Pradesh

25 passengers injured as bus overturns

Twenty-five persons, including some children and women, suffered injuries when a private bus overturned near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Saturday night. The bus was proceeding towards Bhadrachalam in Telangana State. The victims were attending a marriage party when the accident occurred.

Condition of four passengers was stated to be critical and police shifted them to Jangareddygudem Government Hospital. Rash and negligent driving was said to be the cause of accident. Driver of the bus was absconding.

