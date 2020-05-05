25 new positive cases emerge in Kurnool district, 17 discharged

The Kurnool district recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The district had been registering positive cases in double digits for the past one week and the number of cases reported so far has touched 516, with 380 of them getting treated in several hospitals and 126 of them getting discharged.

District Collector G. Veerapandian said that the discharge rate was very good with five patients going home last night and 12 on Tuesday.

“It was heartening to see many of the patients with co-morbidity going home on Tuesday hale and hearty despite being above 60 years of age,” Mr. Veerapandian said. There are only 10 deaths so far in Kurnool district due to COVID-19.

Finance Minister Buganna Rajendranath Reddy, who reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city on Tuesday, said that 90% of the persons testing positive were not showing any symptoms and were getting discharged after recovering fully.

The death rate due to COVID-19 was one of the lowest in the country, he said and pointed out that due to the large number of samples being tested everyday, the number of positive cases was also very high in Kurnool district.

He congratulated the district officials for fighting with the pandemic taking all possible measures in a dedicated manner. All safety measures were being taken to protect all the revenue, medical and sanitation staff, who were engaged in frontline jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said.