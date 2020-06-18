25 new cases reported from Visakhapatnam district

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Thursday, taking the total count to 353.
Out of the 25 cases, 18 were reported from Appughar area in MVP Colony. It may be noted that Appughar area alone has reported 31 cases within the last 48 hours.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district as of Thursday is 185. Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients were discharged after testing negative. The total number of discharged persons stands at 167. One person had died of COVID-19 in Chengalraopeta.
Apart from the 18 new cases from Appughar, two COVID-19 cases with a travel history to Hyderabad were reported from Seethammadhara, while two more cases were reported from Sai Ram Colony in Kommadi. The other three cases were reported from various areas of the city.
Health officials are on their toes due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Appughar area. Three persons from a family had first tested positive in this area. After tests were done on primary, secondary and a few other close contacts, 13 cases were reported. On the next day, 18 more cases were reported. Till date, 330 tests have been conducted in this cluster. The containment zone has already been extended and a large-scale survey is being taken up to identify symptomatic persons.
It was learnt that officials are speeding up testing and are also planning to test high-risk category persons, especially those above 60 years of age.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath