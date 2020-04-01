25 lakh poor in A.P. to get house sites on April 14 under Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu programme

The government has issued modified guidelines for the distribution of 25 lakh house sites to the poor in urban and rural areas under Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu (houses for all the poor) programme as per the directions of the High Court, on Tuesday.

It is in the process of tying up with HUDCO and other organisations for securing loans apart from getting necessary approvals under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Just at ₹1

According to G.O. MS No.99 issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) V. Usharani, the house sites will be allotted at a concessional rate of ₹1 to the beneficiaries with white ration cards. A sum of ₹ 20 (₹10 towards the cost of stamp paper, and ₹10 for lamination charges) will be collected from them.

The beneficiaries have to use the sites for no purpose other than constructing houses and the title deeds will be in the form of conveyance deeds containing security features like photographs, thumb impressions, signatures of parties along with their details in addition to watermarks and emblems etc. on the stamp papers.

Site sale barred, 5-year lock in

Sale of vacant house sites is prohibited but the beneficiaries after construction of houses and occupying them for minimum five years can transfer in case of any necessity subject to conditions imposed by banks and financial institutions which extended credit for constructing the houses.

As per the original schedule, the government was to distribute the house sites on Ugadi (March 25) but it was postponed due to the local body elections and the outbreak of COVID-19. April 14 is the revised date for giving away the sites.