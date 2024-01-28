ADVERTISEMENT

₹25 lakh health coverage under Aarogyasri saves scores of lives every day, says BC Welfare Minister

January 28, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Nearly one thousand people joined the YSR Congress Party in Rajamahendravaram rural in the presence of Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly one thousand locals joined YSRCP in the presence of B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna in Rajamahendravaram rural on Sunday.

B.C. Welfare Minister and Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly in-charge Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, on Sunday, claimed that the ₹25 lakh health coverage under the Aarogyasri scheme will highly benefit the poor people of the State. “The present coverage of ₹25 lakh is saving scores of lives every day. The initiative has revolutionised the health schemes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh,” he said addressing a gathering.

On the outreach of the welfare schemes, the Minister said: “Eradication of poverty is now possible with various welfare schemes implemented over the past four years. The basic needs of health and housing of the poor have been met by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

New joinees

In the Rajamahendravaram rural mandal, nearly one thousand locals, on Sunday, joined the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) in the presence of Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna. The area was earlier the bastion of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). “The issues pending over the past few years in the Rajamahendravaram rural assembly are being addressed effectively,” the Minister said.

