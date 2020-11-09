₹25 lakh ex-gratia announced in family ‘suicide’ case

VIJAYAWADA

09 November 2020 23:43 IST

Police excesses can be reported to SPs on helpline, says DGP

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita has said the government has announced ₹25 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of Abdul Salam’s family, who allegedly committed suicide in Kurnool district recently.

The government acted swiftly in the case and arrested Kurnool One Town circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and a head constable who were facing allegations, she said.

Police registered a case against auto driver Salam (42) in a theft. Unable to bear the ‘harassment’, he, his wife Noorjahan (38), daughter Salma (13) and son Khalandar (10) took a selfie video and ‘ended lives’ by jumping before a running train at Kavuluru on November 3.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Ms. Sucharita said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had enquired about the alleged suicide pact and announced the ex gratia to Salma’s mother Mabunnissa, who was left in the family.

She said that the government acted swiftly in Chirala, Srikakulam, Kurnool and Seetanagaram incidents and took action against the police.

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said a thorough probe had been ordered into the suicide pact of the auto driver.

“A toll-free number has been arranged in the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in each district and victims may complain to the SP if there is any police excess or harassment in any case,” the DGP said.

Probe team arrives

Kurnool Special Correspondent adds: APSP Inspector General Sankhabrata Bagchi and Guntur Additional SP Areef Hafeez reached Kurnool on Monday to begin investigation into the case.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzad Basha went to Nandyal and met Abdul Salam’s mother-in-law and other family members and assured them of justice and all possible help. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan and Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.

Protests

Meanwhile, several people’s organisations and minorities’ welfare associations have been holding an agitation at Gandhi Chowk seeking justice for Salam and framing of criminal charges against the real culprits by obtaining the CCTV footage of the gold shop when the theft took place. They also alleged that Salam was falsely implicated in the case.