25-hour-long hunger strike on October 19 against VSP privatisation

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 October 2021 21:52 IST

About 250 people would take part in a 25-hour-long hunger strike on October 19, as part of the protest against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). October 19 marks the 250th day of the protests against the move to privatise the VSP by the Union government, said members of the Visakhapatnam Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, in a release here on Saturday. They said that protests are being staged from February 12. The hunger strike which is going to be organised on October 19, is to send a strong message to the Centre that we would not allow privatisation of the VSP, they added.

Advertising

Advertising