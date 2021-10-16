About 250 people would take part in a 25-hour-long hunger strike on October 19, as part of the protest against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). October 19 marks the 250th day of the protests against the move to privatise the VSP by the Union government, said members of the Visakhapatnam Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, in a release here on Saturday. They said that protests are being staged from February 12. The hunger strike which is going to be organised on October 19, is to send a strong message to the Centre that we would not allow privatisation of the VSP, they added.
25-hour-long hunger strike on October 19 against VSP privatisation
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
October 16, 2021 21:52 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
October 16, 2021 21:52 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 10:57:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/25-hour-long-hunger-strike-on-october-19-against-vsp-privatisation/article37029537.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story