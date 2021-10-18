25-hour fast by 250 workers at steel plant on Tuesday

A 25-hour fast is being undertaken by 250 workers from 8 a.m. at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) arch at Kurmannapalem here on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 250th day of the relay hunger strikes, being organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

Centurion University Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, former Director (Operations) of VSP K.K/ Rao will visit the protest camp on Tuesday. Representatives of all political parties are expected to visit the camp.

The workers of various departments in the VSP, trade union representatives and members of people’s organisations have been protesting against the Union government’s decision to go for strategic sale of the VSP. The workers have been participating in relay hunger strikes by turns for the last 249 days.