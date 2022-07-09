25 gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted to let out floodwater

July 09, 2022 21:46 IST

4,700 cusecs of water released into canals

Twenty-five gates of the Prakasam Barrage across the Krishna river were lifted to discharge floodwater following a rise in the inflows on Saturday.

Due to the incessant rain in upstream and catchment areas, the inflows to the barrage increased from around 5,000 cusecs in the early hours of Saturday to about 23,000 cusecs as of 6 p.m.

The 25 gates were lifted up to one foot to let out 18,375 cusecs of floodwater. About 4,700 cusecs of water was released into the canals. The officials concerned cautioned the public not to venture into the river.

Meanwhile, NTR district received an average rainfall of 26.86 mm in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and in the day 5.23 mm rainfall occurred.