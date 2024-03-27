ADVERTISEMENT

25 fall sick due to diarrhea in Bapatla village

March 27, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - BAPATLA

Pointing out that the villagers had been using the water from RO plants and bore wells, the DMHO said water samples from the village had been sent to laboratory and reports were awaited

The Hindu Bureau

A temporary health clinic set up at East Pinni Boyinavari Palem village in Bapatla district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 25 residents of East Pinni Boyinavari Palem village in Bapatla district fell sick due to diarrhoea on (March 26) Tuesday. The incident created a pain of sorts in the vllage.  

District Medical and Health Officer S. Vijayamma said that four people working at a chilli harvesting agriculture land complained of diarrhoea symptoms some four days ago and many villagers have been complaining of the infection since then. The government has set up a village clinic centre and made all the required medicines and fluides available.

Pointing out that the villagers had been using the water from RO plants and bore wells, the DMHO said water samples from the village had been sent to laboratory and reports were awaited.

However, the residents complained that the government had failed to provide safe drinking water to the villagers and this led to the problem.

