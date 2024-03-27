GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 fall sick due to diarrhea in Bapatla village

Pointing out that the villagers had been using the water from RO plants and bore wells, the DMHO said water samples from the village had been sent to laboratory and reports were awaited

March 27, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - BAPATLA

The Hindu Bureau
A temporary health clinic set up at East Pinni Boyinavari Palem village in Bapatla district on Tuesday.

A temporary health clinic set up at East Pinni Boyinavari Palem village in Bapatla district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 25 residents of East Pinni Boyinavari Palem village in Bapatla district fell sick due to diarrhoea on (March 26) Tuesday. The incident created a pain of sorts in the vllage.  

District Medical and Health Officer S. Vijayamma said that four people working at a chilli harvesting agriculture land complained of diarrhoea symptoms some four days ago and many villagers have been complaining of the infection since then. The government has set up a village clinic centre and made all the required medicines and fluides available.

Pointing out that the villagers had been using the water from RO plants and bore wells, the DMHO said water samples from the village had been sent to laboratory and reports were awaited.

However, the residents complained that the government had failed to provide safe drinking water to the villagers and this led to the problem.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.