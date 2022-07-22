25 electric bikes donated to TTD
The executives of TVS Motors Company on Friday donated 25 electric scooters worth ₹30 lakh to the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.
At a brief ceremony in front of the temple, the company representatives handed over the keys of the two-wheelers to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.
TVS vice-chairman Selvam and TVS Future Mobility VP Manoj Saxena were among those present.
