25 doctors to be deployed in Rampa Agency

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya on Monday said that a team of 25 doctors would be deputed at the Addateegala Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rampa Agency.

The Addateegala CHC covers Y. Ramavaram, Addateegala and Raja Vommangi mandals.

“The State government has accepted the deputation of the 25 doctors to be posted at the Addateegala CHC to attend to pregnant women and institutional deliveries. From this week, each doctor will have to serve for one week at the Addateegala CHC,” said Mr. Praveen Adithya. Till next summer, a doctor will be available to attend to pregnant women at the CHC round the clock.

Presently, the 25 doctors are serving in various government hospitals in East Godavari district. Now, the pregnant women can be admitted to the CHC two weeks ahead of their delivery date.