ADVERTISEMENT

₹25-crore corruption in land acquisition for greenfield highway: former TDP MLA

June 11, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP former MLA from Gajapathinagaram constituency Kondapalli Appala Naidu on Sunday alleged that corruption to the tune of ₹25 crore had taken place during the land acquisition for the greenfield highway being constructed via Vizianagaram district between Visakhapatnam and Raipur.

Speaking at a media conference at Gantyada village in the district, he said officials had allowed land transactions after two notifications for land acquisition were given on June 9, 2021 and June 8, 2022. He alleged that YSRCP public representatives and the then revenue officials were involved in the malpractices, which included land conversions done after the issuance of the notifications.

Mr. Naidu claimed that the land conversions had taken place in Korlam, Buradapadu and other places. “We will approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue, if the government failed to order an inquiry,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Party local leaders were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US