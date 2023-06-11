₹25-crore corruption in land acquisition for greenfield highway: former TDP MLA

June 11, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

TDP former MLA from Gajapathinagaram constituency Kondapalli Appala Naidu on Sunday alleged that corruption to the tune of ₹25 crore had taken place during the land acquisition for the greenfield highway being constructed via Vizianagaram district between Visakhapatnam and Raipur.

Speaking at a media conference at Gantyada village in the district, he said officials had allowed land transactions after two notifications for land acquisition were given on June 9, 2021 and June 8, 2022. He alleged that YSRCP public representatives and the then revenue officials were involved in the malpractices, which included land conversions done after the issuance of the notifications.

Mr. Naidu claimed that the land conversions had taken place in Korlam, Buradapadu and other places. “We will approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue, if the government failed to order an inquiry,” he added.

Party local leaders were present at the meeting.