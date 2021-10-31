25 COVID cases in Prakasam, Nellore

ONGOLE

31 October 2021 01:16 IST

Despite dip in daily tally, people should not lower their guard: Prakasam GGH superintendent

The new COVID-19 infections dipped to seven in the last 24 hours in Prakasam, where the recovery rate improved to 98.89%. The district registered zero deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday. So far, 1,124 persons have succumbed to the viral disease in the district.

The intensity of the COVID-19 second wave in Prakasam is on the decline, but one should not lower one’s guard just as yet, said Government General Hospital Superintendent D. Sreeramulu.

“The third wave may not be severe as a majority of the public have been vaccinated. Even if the third wave comes, it may be milder when compared to the second,” Mr. Sreeramulu said in a conversation with The Hindu.

The health situation improved also in neighbouring SPSR Nellore district, where 18 persons got infected in the last 24 hours.

One more person died of COVID in the district, taking the toll to 1,052, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh infections by 44 in the two districts as 51 persons in Prakasam and 18 in Nellore were declared recovered. The number of active cases dipped further to a little over 800 in the region, including 400 in Prakasam district.