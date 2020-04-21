Andhra Pradesh

25 bogies converted into isolation wards in Guntur

District Collector I.Samuel Anand Kumar, DRM Mohan Raja and other officials inspecting the arrangements at the Guntur railway station.

‘Each coach can accommodate 8 persons’

The Guntur division of the South Central Railway has converted 25 bogies as isolation wards. Divisional Railway Manager Mohan Raja said that each bogie has a capacity to accommodate eight persons and the arrangements have been made according to the medical protocols.

On Tuesday, Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, IGP J. Prabhakara Rao and, SPs P.H.D. Ramakrishna (Guntur Urban) and Ch. Vijaya Rao (Guntur Rural), inspected the arrangements at the railway station.

The railways had also converted the RPF waiting hall into a COVID-19 centre by arranging beds and medical facilities.

The DRM said that more facilities would be added in the coming days to meet any exigency.

